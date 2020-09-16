scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
#StopHateForProfit: Kim Kardashian West to freeze her Instagram, Facebook accounts

"Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," she shared on Twitter

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 3:00:11 pm
kim kardashian, kim kardashian west instagram, kim kardashian stop hate campaign, kim kardashian, indian express, indian express newsOther than her, many celebrities are partaking in this campaign. (File)

After many pointed to ways in which social media sites provide a platform for hate to proliferate, Kim Kardashian West has decided to freeze her accounts.

Brand Wagon Conclave

Tweeting to that effect, she wrote, “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

The #StopHateForProfit campaign has been joined by many celebrities. In the past celebrities like Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato, Leonardo Di Caprio have also lent their support to it.

