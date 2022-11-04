Winter care: Keep dry skin woes away with this expert-approved guide

“We can already feel a nip in the air; and if you have dry skin, better start taking care of it now before winters actually set in,” says Dr Gurveen Waraich in her latest Instagram post. And rightly so, as while the season is loved by many, it is definitely not the best for our skin and hair as the winter air can make it dry and flaky. The condition, hence, can be worse for people with dry skin.

Agreeing Dr Parnita Bansal, a cosmetologist and skin laser surgeon, said, “Winter brings changes in humidity and temperature that create perfect conditions for causing dry skin, also known as xerosis. During winter, the thin outer surface of the epidermis (the outermost layer of the skin), also called the skin barrier, forms a layer of protection that prevents harmful toxins from entering the body. However, since there is less moisture and fewer lipids in the skin barrier during winters, it contributes to dryness and irritation.”

Some other causes of dryness, according to Dr Bansal, include “cold outdoor weather stripping the skin of its natural moisturising oils, and taking hot water baths or showers” — both of which can damage the surface of the skin.

But, worry not. If you are wondering how to take care of your skin this winter season, look no further as Dr Waraich also shared a step-by-step routine that will chase away your winter skin woes. Check it out!

*Step 1: Any skincare routine must begin with cleaning the face, for which the expert suggested using a creamy cleanser in the winter season. However, she added, “If you are fond of foamy ones, make sure it does not have salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or any other active ingredients.” Most people, habitually, use warm water to clean their faces during the winter season, but you must not. “Either use normal water or lukewarm.”

*Step 2- The next step involves using a toner. “If you have dry skin, switch to hydrating mist or pure distilled water in winter,” she suggested.

*Step 3- The third step in your winter skincare regime should be exfoliation, a process that helps remove dead skin cells. For the same, the expert suggested using chemical exfoliators instead of physical scrubs in the winter season. “Use chemical exfoliators, especially lactic acid-that is an AHA (Alpha-hydroxy acids are water-soluble chemical exfoliants) which is best for dry and dehydrated skin,” she said, further suggesting to exfoliate “two or a maximum of three times a week.”

*Step 4- No skincare routine is complete without a moisturiser, which is all the more important in winter. Hence, “don’t wait for the skin to get dry before applying moisturiser,” the expert said. She further explained that moisturiser is best absorbed on damp skin as it doubles up the absorption. “Go for creamy ceramide-based moisituriser,” she advised.

