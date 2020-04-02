Staying up late? Things you could do for better sleep

Having a disrupting sleep matter can lead to all kinds of problems. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Having a disrupting sleep matter can lead to all kinds of problems. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Due to lockdown and the whole work-from-home scenario, we are living on a different schedule. Though it’s suggested that one follow a set routine, it’s challenging to maintain that level of daily motivation. This leads to irregular meals, untimely sleep patterns, late night binge-watching and so on.

A disrupted sleep is at the root of many health problems. A new study has found that not sticking to a regular bedtime and wakeup schedule — and getting varied amounts of sleep each night — can put one at higher risk for obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension, high blood sugar and other metabolic disorders. In fact, for every hour of variability in time to bed and time asleep, a person may have up to a 27 per cent greater chance of experiencing a metabolic abnormality. The results of the study, which was funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, appeared in the journal Diabetes Care.

So here are some pointers for a relaxed deep sleep at night and a healthy lifestyle.

* Change your workout timing – If you are someone who does their daily exercise in the morning then shift it to night time. This ensures your body is tired and asks for some rest at the right time. And if you don’t have a workout routine then you must burn some calories for a night of better sleep.

* Tell yourself a story – Pick up a romantic or sci-fi novel or a magazine and read in bed. This helps in relaxing.

* Relaxing music – Music significantly improves the quality of sleep and in some cases, it is even used to improve chronic sleep disorders like insomnia.

* Turn off all electronics – Disconnect yourself and the bed from all electronics if you want a good night’s sleep.

* Choose a comfortable side – Find your most comfortable position, be it your back, stomach or side and stick to it every night.

* Light some aromatic diffusers – Lavender aroma relaxes the nerves and lowers your blood pressure thus increasing your amount of deep sleep and letting you feel more vigorous in the morning.

