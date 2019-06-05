Start climate change at home: Make the green switch with these eco-friendly tips

Climate change is drastically impacting our lives. From record heat waves to natural calamities and alarming health issues, our irresponsible behaviour and ignorance are pushing the life-giving planet towards the edge of extinction. It is high time each of us take appropriate action so as to preserve the planet for future generations. Believe it or not, the real fight against climate change starts at home.

This Environment Day, let’s make the much-needed green switch with these tips.

Switch from water wastage to waste water management

Water crisis is one of the most glaring problems plaguing the people of the country. A small 200 sq mtr plot has the potential to harvest millions of litres of rainwater that goes to drain every year. Also, toilets are the main source of water use in homes. Understanding the eco-usage of your toilet can mean minimising water wastage. According to

Conserve H20, a water providers consortium, each flush use at least 1.6 litres of water. By introducing the dual flush system we can save gallons of water every day.

Various studies also suggest that the wastewater from RO purifiers exceeds the amount of water that is actually purified by around three times. High TDS in the waste RO water makes it unsuitable for drinking or bathing. But by using this wastewater for watering plants, cleaning utensils, mopping floor or doing laundry work can help save more than 100 litres of water in a day.

Choose waste management over waste generation

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, India produces 62 million tons of waste per year. but only about 75-80 per cent of the municipal waste gets collected and 22-28 per cent of that waste is processed and treated. Composting wet waste at source can generate healthy and very costly organic compost. Additionally, it can reduce the size of garbage mountains which are gradually becoming a big health hazard for residents of those localities, such as Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill.

By reusing dry waste such as bottles, shopping bags and using alternatives for plastics like bamboo brush and cutlery at functions, we can simply help our planet.

Switch to solar

Solar energy is the key to reducing greenhouse gases around the globe. By harvesting sunlight and reducing dependency on fossil fuels by switching to solar heaters, solar inverters, and solar cookers, we can take a huge step towards mitigating the human impact of climate change. Also, choosing energy-efficient appliances with better star rating while purchasing electrical appliances would help.

Nurture green-grow organic

Rapid industrial development is leading to food pollution making our vegetables and fruits harmful. These healthy greens are now hiding dangerous amounts of chemicals and pollutant. A small balcony garden would be great to start with, to understand the real meaning of growing, cultivating and contributing to Mother Earth.

Swati Singh is the Founder of Harit Griha.