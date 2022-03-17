Starbucks to eliminate single-use plastic cups for reusable ones; here’s everything to know

With sustainable everyday practices assuming priority across the world, Starbucks has decided to do its bit and join the conversation by getting rid of its single-use cups in order to prevent waste, thereby encouraging customers to use reusable ones.

A press release dated March 15, 2022, issued by the American coffee chain — which has outlets in many countries — states that it is “testing new technologies” that can help it “learn how to create the best possible experiences” for partners and customers.

The release also says the company wants to become “resource positive”. Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer states that they want to “store more carbon than [they] emit, to eliminate waste and to conserve and replenish more freshwater than we use”.

“Innovation is how we will build our next chapter, advance our planet-positive impact, and boldly reimagine our future together.”

According to the statement, Starbucks has decided to shift from single-use plastics, in order to promote reusability. Its goal by 2025 is to create a “cultural movement towards reusables by giving customers easy access to a personal or Starbucks provided reusable cup for every visit”.

By the end of 2023, customers visiting the outlets in US and Canada will be “able to use their own personal reusable cup, including in café, drive-thru and mobile order and pay”.

The company said it is testing multiple reusable programs and operating models, such as:

1. Borrow A Cup: In this, customers will be able to order a drink in a designated Starbucks reusable cup, which has been designed to be returned to the store, professionally cleaned, and then reused by other Starbucks customers.

2. 100% Reusable Operating Models: With this, single-use cups can be eliminated entirely, in favor of reusables, personal cups or for-here-ware.

3. Personal Cups and For-Here-Ware: This is to encourage customers to bring their own cup to Starbucks for-here-ware as the “default sit-and-stay experience”.

Kim Davis, a store manager, who led one of the first stores in the US to test ‘Borrow a Cup’, said: “Customers were just so excited to try something new… I do think that everyone really does want to contribute to a better world, and if we can help them do that one cup at a time, that is our mission right there.”

