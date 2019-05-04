Star Wars Day 2019: Where to buy Star Wars memorabilia

Star Wars is not just a massively successful sci-fiction movie, but also an important part of modern pop culture. The first film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) was followed by The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). The sequel trilogy, that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, revived the Star Wars fandom and saw a whole new generation rooting for the force.

Well, it’s hardly surprising as these movies have a fan base of billions, spread across the globe. So the franchise has a lot of merchandise products in the market. If you are one of the fans then grab yourself some exciting stuff this Star Wars Day!

3D Light Star Wars Yoda Lightsaber

Press the button on your Jedi weapon to power up the glowing blade. Express your love for the franchise by practicing some powerful moves using the weapon.

Where: First Cry.com

Cost: Rs 2,799

3D Light Star Wars Led Bulb – White And Orange

Light up your room with the 3D night bulb inspired from BB-8, the cute droid character from the sci-fi series. The cordless battery operated light uses LED bulbs.

Where: First cry.com

Cost: Rs 1,889

STAR WARS 750 ml Water Bottle

Have little ones in the house? Then this water bottle is the ideal gift for them. Made from aluminum, the sipper bottle which features the face of Kylo Ren is a must-have!

Where: Flipkart.com

Cost: Rs 359

STAR WARS Darth Vader Action Figure

Want to launch into the world of action and adventure synonymous with the Star Wars universe? The this action figure is something you must add to your collection. Recreate pulse-racing galactic battles from the Star Wars universe with this 12-inch figure of Darth Vader.

Where: Ajio

Cost: Rs 749

Star Wars Men t-shirt

T-shirts are the best way to express your fandom. So how about grabbing these Star Wars-inspired t-shirts for your whole gang?

Where: Amazon.in

Cost: Rs 500

May the Force be with you!