Here’s how to best store your woollens to keep moths, mould, and dust away

The season for flaunting your fluffy sweaters, chic woollen clothes, fancy knitwear and ultra-comfy jumpers is slowly coming to a close. As such, soon it will be time to stack them away. But, don’t just fold and forget. Your precious woollens and cashmeres need some extra TLC after a whole season of wear and tear.

Here are a few things to keep in mind to avoid moths, mould, and dust on your woollen clothes:

Wash and store

Just because you’ve worn it only a couple of times, doesn’t mean you should stack your woollen sweater, coat or thermal without washing. You don’t want any bacteria, dust, or odour to be trapped in the fibers for months. So, give them for a good, gentle wash at the dry-cleaners or hand-wash them at home. Before you fold them away, make sure there’s no moisture in them.

Where to store

Where you keep your woollens during the summer is a big determiner of how they look and feel when you take them out again next winter. Avoid places like basements, or a wardrobe too close to the bathroom. These are moisture-heavy environments which end up lending a foul odour or even mould on the woollens. Pick a dry, cool place like a closet instead.

Vacuum packing

A highly advised way of storing your woollens is to seal them away in airtight bags. Not only will this help optimise space in your wardrobe, but will also keep excess moisture, moths, and dust away. Make sure you throw in some silica crystals as moisture absorbents and change the bags once in a few months to avoid them from trapping moisture.

Make sure your woollens are complete dry before folding them away. (Photo: Pexels) Make sure your woollens are complete dry before folding them away. (Photo: Pexels)

Cotton bins

If you don’t want the hassle of packing each woollen garment in individual vacuum bags, opt for alternate storage bins and boxes. We recommend collapsible cotton bins which keep dust and pests away but also let the woollens breathe. You can also use plastic bins, but these will need extra space to store and also extra care to ensure there’s no humidity trapped inside. Again, silica crystals are your friends here.

Fold away, don’t hang

Hanging woollen garments and knitwear will inevitably stretch them out over time. Hence, it is advisable to fold them instead.

Cedar blocks

While moth balls are an easy and inexpensive option, fancier clothes like cashmere sweaters and big coats might not benefit a lot from them. Moth balls have a very distinct smell which is hard to remove. You can, instead, invest in a few cedar chips or blocks which smell great and keep moths as well as moisture away.

No matter how you store them away for the season, don’t forget to check on your woollens from time to time to check for any potential damage.

