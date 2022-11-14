‘I have stable moods; PMS is gone’: Shenaz Treasury opens up about the perks of getting older

Do things get better with age? Do we begin to accept and appreciate life more as opposed to tussling with it as we grow older?

These questions have plagued many minds, mostly that of teenagers, young adults, and people in their late 20s, leading to some existential crisis and a lot of introspection about why some people seemingly have their lives put together, while some others appear to be still figuring things out.

On Instagram, actor and social media blogger Shenaz Treasury, who usually shares interesting information about her journeys around the world and other travel-related content, recently posted a video in which she shared a few nuggets of wisdom.

The 41-year-old answered the million-dollar question — based on her own experience, of course — of whether mental health gets better with age. “Yes, definitely. As you get older, you’ve learnt some life lessons. You realise things are not as big a deal as you make them out to be,” she said in the video, which was a montage of her many travel escapades.

Later, Shenaz added, “You know, one big thing you realise as you get older — everything changes. So, that means even if it is a really good time [right now], it is going to come down. And if it is a really bad time, it is going to go up.”

She told her followers to have faith. In the accompanying caption, the blogger candidly confessed, “As I get older, I may get more tired or have dryer skin, but my emotional health is way better now than it was in my 20s.”

She also wrote that she has “stable moods”, her PMS “is gone” and she is “just a happier, calmer person”.

“So getting older is not that bad, folks. There’s something to look forward to, too, mental stability, and what’s more important than that?!” she concluded.

