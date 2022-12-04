St. Edward’s crown to be used at King Charles’ coronation; know more about it

Preparations for King Charles‘ coronation are underway; the St. Edward’s crown that will be used at the big celebration has left the Tower of London to undergo modification work ahead of the coronation on Saturday May 6, 2023.

Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that the St. Edward crown, which is at the centre of the solemn occasion, has begun its journey and has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin ahead of the coronation. According to tradition, the 74-year-old king will be crowned with St. Edward’s crown during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. It was made for Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down in 1649. The original was thought to date back to the time of 11th-century royal saint Edward the Confessor, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

The palace informed that the St. Edward’s crown is historically used at the moment of coronation, and was worn by Queen Elizabeth II at the time of her coronation in 1953.

The palace informed that King Charles III will also wear the Imperial State crown during the service.

The crown was commissioned by the Royal Goldsmith, Robert Vyner, in 1661. Although it is not an exact replica of the medieval design, it follows the original in having four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches. It is made up of a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines. The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band.

According to People, the coronation ceremony is likely to be toned down, compared to Elizabeth’s, who died at age 96 earlier this year.

There will be around 2,000 people in the congregation, as opposed to the 8,000 who crammed into the Abbey in 1953. But, palace insiders insist Charles’ event will still have the grandeur and traditions that would be expected from such a unique state occasion.

