Here’s how a spoon can elevate your beauty game

Yes, we are always excited when a new skincare product launches, but we are also always searching for things that are inexpensive and easily available. And once in a while, we do get lucky. So what we are going to tell next may surprise you, but this piece of cutlery can really amp up your beauty game.

Known as the spoon facial massage, this inexpensive beauty step’s mainstay is a spoon. It is a great way to de-puff and massage your face. Doing this regularly results in a firmer and sculpted face in the longer run. Similar results are also achieved when one uses a jade roller or a Gua Sha.

This facial massage requires

2 tablespoons

An essential oil (could be coconut, olive or peppermint oil)

Ice cubes in a bowl

Here’s how you go ahead with the massage

Clean your face and apply a facial oil that suits your skin type. This massage begins by working from the top and moving towards the bottom of your face. Beginning from the centre of your forehead, hold your skin taut and move a spoon in an upwards motion while applying light pressure. The upwards motion is suggested because as we age our skin begins to lose its elasticity. Doing so helps slow down the process. Next, hold your cheek taut and press your spoon against your jawline and move it towards your cheek in upward motion. Do it twice. However, be careful of the amount of pressure otherwise it will lead to bruising. Lastly, dip your tablespoon in cold water and press the bulbs of the spoon against your shut eyelids. This helps to de-puff your eyes. You can also solely follow this step to de-puff the remaining parts of your face. The entire process takes about 10 minutes, but trust us, it is way better than a regular facial massage!

Benefits:

The pressure applied while massaging helps in the reduction of wrinkles. Keeps the skin firm and taut, if done regularly. It is a great way to de-puff your face

Are you going to try this method?

