Sheet masks to colourful toenails: Kubbra Sait’s Instagram has great tips

A look at Kubbra Sait’s Instagram and you would instantly realise that the actor’s profile reflects her true self. From selfies of her right after waking up to her all dressed up in majestic gowns along with fitness videos, her social media profile is a treat for her fans. But that’s not all. While scrolling, we also noticed some of her style and beauty secrets, which we thought of sharing with you. Want to know more? Just scroll down and check out for yourself.

Tip #1

A wide waist belt is a must-have in your wardrobe. It is the perfect accessory for days you want to style your bright, shapeless dress while giving it some structure. Here, the Sacred Games actor opts for a light beige dress with a black waist belt which takes the outfit to a whole new level.

Tip #2

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing as therapeutic as painting your toe-nails in bright shades. Wondering how they would look? Take a look at Kubbra’s post. But, before you get on with it, take a look at all the things you need to keep in mind (click here) before you go ahead with a pedicure.

Tip #3

Shower yourself with some ‘me time’ over the weekend (read: opt for a sheet mask). These luxurious sheet masks make you feel on top of the world after a long tiring week, while leaving your skin feeling plump, energised and brightened. But if you have run out of your sheet masks, here’s how you can make one at home (click here). The best part about these? While you give your skin the much needed TLC, you are also doing your own part for the environment since they can be used multiple times.

Tip #4

Of course, we love our hairbands and pearl-encrusted clips. After all, they allow us to make a fashion statement and look trendy. But there’s no harm in keeping things chilled out and bohemian once a while. Kubbra’s cutesy floral headband gives you the perfect cues. Style it with a basic cotton white dress and you’ll be all set.

Tip #5

With so much happening around, it is pretty evident for all of us to feel overwhelmed. One of the best ways to deal with it is by either practising journaling or simply making a list of your strengths and weaknesses. This helps you put together your thoughts and help plan ahead. Try your hands at it, we are sure you will feel positive!

