Simple and effective tips to get rid of split ends

The increased use of hair products and appliances in addition to pollution and dust, can make the hair appear dull and lifeless. Another common consequence of the same is split ends. They generally occur when our hair does not receive enough moisture, leading to hair strands splitting towards the end.

More often than not, we find ourselves opting for a trim whenever we spot split ends. However, to tackle the problem, we need to incorporate certain hair care habits too. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, recently, shared a few simple tips that can help you get rid of split ends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aanchal I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

Follow these simple and effective tips, as shared by the dermatologist.

ALSO READ | Simple home remedies to get rid of dark circles

*Be very gentle with your hair when it’s wet.

*Use an old cotton t-shirt or cotton towel to wipe your head. “That’s always better and less harsh on the hair,” according to the dermatologist.

*Use a wide-toothed comb to comb your hair when it is wet. Don’t use brushes as this can “lead to a lot of damage to the hair”.

*Use a conditioner after every wash. She said, “The conditioner doesn’t cause more hair fall”.

*You can use a hair mask once a week. “You can apply the hair mask on your washed hair. Leave it for about 15-20 minutes. Wear a shower cap on top and then you can wash this hair mask off,” the dermatologist explained.

*She advised against using heating appliances. “Try to keep the heating appliances like hairdryers and straighteners to the minimum. If you must, you can use heat protectant spray first.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!