Simple spiritual practices for good mood and sleep

August 9, 2022 8:00:14 pm
It is said that a happy mind can lead to a calm body, thereby aiding sleep. If you are someone who struggles with catching up on your sleep every night, AiR Atman in Ravi, a spiritual leader and the founder of AiR Institute of Realization and AiR Center of Enlightenment has some tips for you.
According to the expert, there are some simple spiritual practices that one can follow that will pave the way for peace and happiness, inevitably, ensuring good quality sleep. Here are some of them; read on.
1. Meditate
“Meditation is an important spiritual practice that helps silence the mind. The mind produces 50 thoughts a minute, which can amount to an astonishing 50,000 thoughts a day. Like a monkey, it jumps from thought to thought. If the mind is agitated, we will not be able to sleep at all. Bring down the Mental Thought Rate (MTR) from 50 thoughts a minute to one thought per minute. Meditation quietens the incessant chattering of the mind, and we feel relaxed. Meditation is known to help with insomnia,” the expert says.
2. Imbibe the positive pillars of spirituality
He adds that spirituality is rooted in the “positive emotions of faith, acceptance, surrender, love, courage, hope, and trust”. When negative thoughts and emotions are replaced by positive thoughts, we are happy. “If we sleep with happy thoughts, if we are free from anxiety and stress, and will sleep better.”
3. Yoga
According to the spiritual leader, yoga is not just about asanas, physical exercises, pranayama, or breathing techniques, but to be in union with the divine. “While breathing exercises and asanas will help us sleep better, we have to go beyond this. We can be in yoga through Dhyana Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Karma Yoga, Gyana Yoga or even Prema Yoga. If we remain connected to the divine, we will be peaceful, content, and blissful,” he states.
4. Realise the truth
Spirituality leads us to the ‘realisation of the truth’, says the expert, adding that if we need to realise our true self, our soul, and that God is SIP or the ‘Supreme Immortal Power’ and we are all manifestations of the divine.
“We realise that life is an illusion; we are actors, who come and go. Once we are enlightened, we work as an instrument of the divine. We are liberated from all misery. If we persevere on the path of spirituality, we reach the state of ‘Satchitananda’, where we live in the consciousness of the truth and experience seamless, divine bliss,” the expert concludes.
