Is the SPF in your foundation enough to save you from the sun?

It needs no re-telling that “sunscreens are irreplaceable”. Hence, as expected, even makeup products like foundations come with SPF or sun-protecting factor which is known to safeguard the skin from harmful UV rays. But does that mean you no don’t need to apply your sunscreen?

Addressing this question, dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin shared a post on Instagram.

“Yes, you need to wear your sunscreen indoors. What about when you step out with make-up that has SPF. Is that enough?” she asked.

As per Dr Sarin, when it comes to sun protection, “one full shot glass of at least SPF 30 to adequately protect oneself from head to toe translates to a quarter size amount for the face”.

This means foundation of 1-1.5 teaspoon is required for the entire face assuming that the foundation is “truly SPF 30, which most make-up formulas are not”. This is “a lot of make up product”, she pointed out.

The expert explained that SPF 30 when mixed into foundation isn’t as effective as a pure SPF 30 sunscreen. “You need to cover all exposed parts with sunscreen including hairline and neckline, places where you might skip applying make up,” she noted.

So is a SPF-infused foundation useless?

“Not at all,” she mentioned. “Having more protection from the sun is never a bad thing. SPF will invariably keep losing effect throughout the day; which is why re-applying every two-three hours is very important,” said Dr Sarin.

“So having SPF-infused foundation makes it easier to refill the SPF breaking down,” she added.

So, while your foundation may have SPF, it is good to layer sunscreen under the foundation. “Use make-up with SPF as an additional coat of protection,” she mentioned.

