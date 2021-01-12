Special ‘indogeration’ event to be held for Joe Biden’s rescue dog Major later this month

Major, a German shepherd, was adopted by the Biden family in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). (Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP/File)

Dogs are loyal and adorable, and they deserve to be treated with respect, especially when they belong to a family that is going to soon move into the White House. We are talking about the President-elect of the United States Joe Biden and his family. News reports suggest that along with Biden, his rescue dog Major may also receive a special welcome when he steps into the White House as the the first shelter pupper to live there.

A report in CNN mentions that Major will be honoured by the shelter from where he came. In fact, an ‘indogeration’ event is scheduled to be held on January 17, three days before Inauguration Day. It will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC’s ‘Today‘.

Major, a German shepherd, was adopted by the Biden family in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) which, along with Pumpkin Pet Insurance, will host a virtual event to celebrate the first ever shelter dog in the White House. In fact, they are even calling it the “largest virtual party for dogs”.

The report mentions that a minimum donation of $10 is required to join the Zoom event, and that all the proceeds will go to DHA.

While at least 30 presidents, including George Washington, have had dogs, the White House became a pet-free zone under outgoing president Donald Trump.

But now, along with Major, Biden’s other pet Champ — also a German Shepherd — will also be roaming the executive residence.

It should, however, be noted that Major is not the first rescue dog in White House. Before him, there was Yuki, a mixed-breed pup abandoned at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Luci. Bill Clinton’s family cat Socks was also a rescue, the outlet mentions.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle