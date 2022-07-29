Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach

Spain’s government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing suits: Don’t be.

The government’s Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to the social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.

A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colors in bathing suits on a beach. The slogan is: “Summer belongs to us, too.”

In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like.”

Todos los cuerpos son válidos y tenemos derecho a disfrutar de la vida como somos, sin culpa ni vergüenza. ¡El verano es para todas! #ElVeranoEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/oH09KGJkEn — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 27, 2022

The head of the Women’s Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance.

A woman plays a ball during a foot volley match at the beach in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

“Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look,” Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe. “That doesn’t only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces.”

Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made women’s rights one of its political banners. The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions.

