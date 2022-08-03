scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Spain’s campaign celebrating female beach bodies has irked three British women; here’s why

The women claim photographs based on their bodies were used in the campaign photo without their knowledge or permission

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 1:20:49 pm
Spain's Equality Ministry, Spanish campaign, beach bodies, body image, body positivity, summer bodies, Spain campaign on beach bodies, indian express newsPeople cool off in the water on a hot and sunny day at the beach in Barcelona, Spain. (AP)

Spanish government’s latest campaign featuring female bodies in different shapes, sizes and age-groups — to push out a message of body positivity and inclusivity on the beach — seems to have gotten mired in controversy, with a few women coming forward to claim they have become a part of the campaign without their knowledge or permission.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Last week, Spain’s Equality Ministry had launched the aforementioned summer campaign to encourage women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence”. This was done to challenge the social pressure faced by many women who feel compelled to conform to certain beauty standards.

Spain's Equality Ministry, Spanish campaign, beach bodies, body image, body positivity, summer bodies, Spain campaign on beach bodies, indian express news A woman plays a ball during a foot volley match at the beach in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

While the campaign was largely received as progressive and timely — what with them including photos of different body types, all of which deserve to be flaunted on the beach — it quickly turned problematic when some women, especially women of colour, came forward to claim their images were used in the advert without their consent.

ALSO READ |Want a beach body? Get fitness inspiration from Shilpa Shetty

According to a BBC report, one Juliet FitzPatrick — a cancer survivor, who has had a mastectomy — alleged that one of the women in the advert has been based on her. The 60-year-old said the face of a woman with mastectomy could be based on one of her pictures. She told the outlet that the body in the poster, however, was not hers, since the woman had one breast removed, while FitzPatrick has had a double mastectomy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet FitzPatrick (@julietkfp)

FitzPatrick told the BBC that what happened “seems to be totally against” the campaign theme. “For me it is about how my body has been used and represented without my permission.”

Interestingly, British photographer Ami Barwell — who had clicked a black and white photograph of FitzPatrick flaunting her surgery scars — told the outlet that the body in the poster was probably inspired by one of her other pictures of a woman. “I think that the person who created the art has gone through my gallery and pieced them together,” Barwell was quoted as saying, adding: “But without any clarification from the artist I can’t say for absolutely certain.”

ALSO READ |Alaya F’s guide to acing beach vacation style this summer

Per the report, the campaign’s creator, Arte Mapache, has apologised for using these images without permission, but two other women who came forward to make similar claims said otherwise. Among them is plus-size model Nyome Nicholas-Williams and Sian Green-Lord, who has a prosthetic leg, which has been edited out!

Nicholas-Williams wrote a lengthy social media post stating that she “won’t be quiet about this” and is “not even sorry”. “So the Spanish Government can only apologise to Juliet who is a white woman. But apparently Sian and myself don’t get one? Mmmm OK! They’ve also said in their ‘statement’ that they’ve reached out to all of us, they haven’t.”

Green-Lord also took to Instagram to write how she feels “extremely sad” about the situation. Sharing the original photo, she wrote, “This picture no longer represents me having a great time on my friends hen… Now this image just makes me feel extremely sad!”

“Since I found out last Friday what was done with my image, my confidence has been at an all time low with anxiety taking the highest place! My usual self-motivating tactics are failing me and I’m now left in a strange place!” she continued, adding: “My leg is nothing to be ashamed of! It’s a product of strength, resilience and independence.”

Per the BBC report, Arte Mapache’s apology note read, “Given the — justified — controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster. I hope to be able to solve all this as soon as possible, I accept my mistakes and that is why I am now trying to repair the damage caused.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:20:49 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms

Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release
Explained

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Know Your City

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years

How the longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after a heart transplant

How the longest survivors have lived for more than 33 yrs after a heart transplant

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement