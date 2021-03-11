Create a spa effect at home with these decor tweaks

Would you like to try these simple at-home spa decor hacks?. (Photo: Pixabay)

With most of 2020 spent indoors, many of us invested in creating a ‘me-time’ area inside our homes to spend some hours relaxing after a hectic day. Hence, it would not be wrong to say that, for many people, the idea of relaxing and spending a good time is no longer limited to visiting a spa or a health retreat.

“Some of the top aspects that consumers look for when opting for such wellness products include ergonomics, sustainability, smart and functional products that are high on the science of relaxation,” said Sandeep Shukla, head marketing and communication-global operations, Jaquar Group.

If you too plan to ditch the idea of visiting a spa and creating such a space inside your home, then you are at the right place!

Below, he shares some tips to liven up your home to make yourself feel at peace.

Make things float

“Among all the bathroom trends, this is one that gives your space a much larger feel and also adds appeal and a sense of dreaminess. Attaching vanity to the wall makes it appear to be floating, which opens up floor space, giving the room an airy feel,” said Shukla.

He added that the effect is magnified if combined with a mirror that features backlighting. “Anytime you add lighting to the mirror, it emphasizes the element and adds soft illumination, just like a spa,” he added.

A comfortable chair for the win

Bathrooms are no longer just for individual hygiene and “adding a bright, comfortable chair to the spa-like room is ideal for de-stressing or for taking a seat while getting ready,” he suggested.

Invest in a personal sauna

We all know that perspiration is one of the main ways our bodies get rid of toxins. Hemce, you may like to invest in a personal sauna because “sauna sessions can also improve performance in endurance sport,” said Shukla.

Plenty of plants

There’s no better place in the house for plants than in the bathroom. Wondering why? The moist, often humid, environment is perfect for living greenery and they also add a relaxing dose of nature to a space.

“Not only are plants visually pleasing, but they reduce levels of carbon dioxide and other pollutants in the air, cut down on airborne dust, and can even help keep air temperature down. And if you aren’t a keen green thumb, you can always include plant motif bathroom paraphernalia which is very on-trend,” he shared.

