Inside Sourav Joshi’s new Haldwani home: A gaming room, spacious living area and parking for luxury cars

YouTuber Sourav Joshi, popular for his humble beginnings, gave his followers a glimpse into his expansive new home in Haldwani, offering a peek at the spaces where he lives, works and spends time with his family.

Known for his family daily vlogs, Joshi has built a massive following by documenting his everyday life, including family interactions, travel, and moments at home. The YouTuber, who began his career in 2019, now has over 39 million subscribers.

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Luxurious facade

The new house has a relatively simple and functional exterior, with a small entrance gate leading to the main door. The design leans towards a modern urban home rather than an overtly luxurious facade.