Inside Sourav Joshi’s new Haldwani home: A gaming room, spacious living area and parking for luxury cars

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YouTuber Sourav Joshi, popular for his humble beginnings, gave his followers a glimpse into his expansive new home in Haldwani, offering a peek at the spaces where he lives, works and spends time with his family.
Known for his family daily vlogs, Joshi has built a massive following by documenting his everyday life, including family interactions, travel, and moments at home. The YouTuber, who began his career in 2019, now has over 39 million subscribers.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The new house has a relatively simple and functional exterior, with a small entrance gate leading to the main door. The design leans towards a modern urban home rather than an overtly luxurious facade.
The entrance opens into the living area, where a large wooden shoe rack occupies one section. Outside, the property features a small garden patch and a paved pathway, adding some greenery while keeping the outdoor space easy to maintain.
The home also has ample space for vehicles, including designated space for a G-Wagon and a Porsche.
The living room appears to be designed primarily around family comfort. It features a sofa seating area, understated wall décor, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Sheer curtains soften the sunlight while maintaining the space’s bright, airy feel. The windows also improve ventilation, giving the room a warm, welcoming feel.
The bedrooms are relatively modest and functional, focusing on comfort and storage rather than elaborate décor. Modern furniture, beds and storage units make up the spaces. The kitchen follows a similar approach. It is compact and practical, with standard storage cabinets and a dedicated cooking area designed for everyday use.
One of the more personalised spaces in Joshi’s new home is his gaming room. The room has been set up with his gaming equipment and a dedicated gaming-inspired design, creating a more immersive atmosphere. The setup reflects Sourav’s interest in gaming and gives the home a space that is distinct from the otherwise family-oriented interiors.
The property also features a balcony or terrace area that offers ventilation and access to the outdoors. The space seems versatile enough for relaxing, spending time with family, or even everyday household activities.
Sravanya Pittie, Founder of Sokka Tableware, explained that bedrooms should feel calmer in the otherwise luxurious house.
“The living room is usually more social, so it can take stronger colours, artwork or statement pieces. A bedroom needs to help you switch off. Softer lighting, comfortable fabrics, warm colours and fewer visual distractions can make it feel more restful. Ultimately, the design should support how you want to feel in that room,” the expert said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.