Sophie Turner once had a ‘live-in therapist’ to help with her eating disorder

Sophie Turner is the latest celebrity to have opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder. The Game of Thrones actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas, recently gave an interview to Elle UK, wherein she said that being in the public eye for as long as she has been, impacted her mental health.

The actor said she has a “love-hate relationship with social media”. “I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place. I look at the comments on Instagram and think, ‘Oh, f**k. Everyone thinks this about me.’ It would completely consume me,” she said.

Turner also mentioned being “quite sick with an eating disorder”. “For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. I don’t know if you know what a companion is? It’s a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn’t doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits.”

She added that one night, she was “playing over and over in [her] mind a comment [she had] seen on Instagram”. “I was like, ‘I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable’, and spinning out. She said to me, ‘You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You’re not that important’. That was the best thing anyone could have told me.”

Turner was a teenager when she started working in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, growing up in the public eye with a lot of attention. While she has shared numerous photos on Instagram in the past, she admitted that social media makes her nervous.

The 26-year-old prefers staying away from it. “I have noticed that social media makes me incredibly anxious and it’s something I try to distance myself from. Having it off my phone has been so helpful. Now, if I do have to go on it, it’s for a few minutes once or twice a week, rather than hours every day. It’s made such a difference. Live real life — it’s much more fun,” she was quoted as saying.

She also opened up about motherhood and how it has changed her: “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

Turner said being a parent is the “greatest thing in life”, “…seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

