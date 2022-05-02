Sophie Turner says becoming a mother has made her a ‘more emotional person’

Sophie Turner has admitted that motherhood has changed her as a human being as well as an actor.

The former Game of Thrones star, who has a daughter with singer husband Joe Jonas, said on The Wrap‘s UnWrapped podcast that becoming a mother has made her better at what she does for a living: acting.

The 26-year-old became a mother to daughter Willa in 2020 and is currently expecting her second child. She spoke with The Wrap ahead of the premiere of her new HBO series ‘The Staircase‘, stating how motherhood has given her a new perspective in life and in her professional space.

“The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing. It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother,” she was quoted as saying.

Turner added, “As an actor, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

Turner married Jonas in 2019, and their daughter was born a year later. While she kept her pregnancy under wraps, she shared some heartwarming pictures later.

This time, too, the couple has kept the second pregnancy a subtle affair. But pictures from their outings earlier this year confirmed it.

