Soon, balding UK men can freeze their hair follicles as ‘insurance policy’

Men in the United Kingdom can now preserve their hair follicles in a hair bank so they can be re-used later on in case they go bald. The Human Tissue Authority under the UK Government has reportedly given authorisation to a Manchester company to set up the world’s first hair bank.

Before their hairline starts to recede, men can harvest 100 follicles as part of this baldness therapy. The follicles are kept in a sub-zero facility, around -197C, and stored at the firm’s hair follicle bank until the client needs them.

The initiative by biotechnology company HairClone involves taking the hair out of the cold storage and multiplying the follicles in a lab before injecting them back into the client’s scalp in an attempt to regain the full and lustrous locks they once had.

However, at this stage, men can only freeze their hair. The next step, which is to restore a full hairline, is yet to be approved by the authorities.

It’s considered to be the first therapy of its kind approved in the UK, and is marketed as an “insurance policy” against ageing. However, freezing hair follicles is priced at £1,700 (over Rs 1 lakh), plus the cost of surgery.

HairClone’s CEO Paul Kemp said the treatment is still in the earliest stages, and admitted the company still don’t have enough scientific evidence to perform it on people, reported The Sun.

He said the theory was designed by studying what happens in androgenic alopecia, the most common cause of hair loss which affects mostly men and around 40 per cent of women. In theory, the method preserves their follicles in a similar manner to how fertility clinics preserve eggs.