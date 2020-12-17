Sonu Sood, Shraddha Kapoor named 2020 Hottest Vegetarians by PETA India

Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are 2020 Hottest Vegetarians according to PETA India. (Source: sonusood/Instagram, shraddha/Instagram)

PETA India has named actors Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor as its 2020 Hottest Vegetarians.

As part of his efforts, the Simmba actor appeared in a pro-vegetarian PETA India print campaign, participated in the group’s “Hug a Vegetarian” Day, and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald’s to add a McVegan burger to its menu, a press release mentioned. In fact, he is also known to have rescued an injured pigeon while playing cricket with his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OfficialPETAIndia (@petaindia)

Shraddha, on the other hand, was inspired to quit meat after she came across a cookbook shared by PETA India. Since then, she has been giving glimpses of her delicious vegetarian meals on Instagram. And she has always openly spoken about protecting animals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

PETA India director of celebrity and public relations Sachin Bangera said in a statement, “Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor are helping to change the world every time they sit down to eat. Fruits and vegetables never caused a pandemic, and PETA India is honouring Sood and Kapoor for living by example and encouraging their fans to make eating meat-free their ‘new normal.”

Many other celebrities have also won the award in the past including former Miss World Manushi Chillar, Sunil Chhetri, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, Narendra Modi, and Amitabh Bachchan.

