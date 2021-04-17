‘I got to play the most important role of my career during pandemic’: Sonu Sood

“I think everyone should give back to society and do their bit,” says Sonu Sood of his biggest lockdown learning. In fact, he also applied the same and helped numerous people during the pandemic that continues to devastate lives across the globe. The actor, however, took to social media on Saturday to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, the actor — who recently taught self-defense techniques as part of Britannia’s Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao campaign — spoke about the year that went by, his book, and fitness, among other things.

Excerpts:

Your book may be titled I am no Messiah, but that is exactly the tag you earned during the pandemic. How would you describe 2020?

The year 2020 was dull and difficult for everyone. For those who were away from their homes, however, working on a daily wage, it was something beyond our understanding. The year has taught us all a lot, how there is a need for this civilization to be more compassionate. We need to be empathetic towards the needs of others and appreciate the goodness and kindness among us. If we all could implement these qualities in our daily lives, we would be able to deal with all the surprises this pandemic might throw our way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

What has been your biggest learning from the pandemic?

It would be to reach out to individuals who need you. You don’t need to form a formula or a programme to be equipped to do some good in life. You just need to have a mindset and zeal to help others and you can change millions of lives. I think everyone should give back to society and do their bit.

People continue to laud you for your generosity and charitable efforts, but is there a particular incident that has stayed with you all this while?

I have had the opportunity to play many amazing roles in the course of my career, however, when the pandemic started, I got to play the most important role of my career. With the lockdown, migrant workers suffered from no wages, no means to arrange food, and no way to return home. These people are the backbone of all our comforts and to be able to help them was a very special moment for me, something I will never be able to forget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Why did you decide to write a book chronicling your experiences of the pandemic? Also, could you share the story behind the memoir’s title?

2020 was a challenging year in more ways than one. It, however, gave me the opportunity to reach out to millions directly and help them in whatever way possible. During the course of the year I learnt and gained a lot; this book is a means to share my experiences with everyone and motivate them to bring out the ‘Tiger’ within them as well.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday: Lockdown has been an emotional rollercoaster

In your book, you have written that somewhere your celebrity status helped you with your missions being successful. Do you feel this will also help you professionally in some way, as you say you are a believer in destiny?

I am a big believer in destiny; when you decide to help someone and do your part for society, things do happen in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

You also give major goals with your fitness routine. What does your daily exercise and diet chart look like?

I believe that you need to set new fitness goals for yourself every single day. It’s also not just about going to the gym but also staying mentally fit. I always believe that there are only 22 hours in a day because the remaining two hours are for fitness. No matter how busy or tired you are, you have to give yourself those two hours. I strongly believe that if you are fit, not only can you achieve your goals faster but you also stay more focused. It increases your patience, perseverance, and keeps you mentally fit. It is very important and also inspires people around you to stay fit.

Could you shed light on the need to learn self-defense; were you ever trained in the same as a child?

Self-defense is very important as a kid, and our parents always taught us that it is very important to know its techniques. However, at that time, we did not have many platforms to learn the same. But, this campaign by Britannia teaches you different martial arts forms from five different parts of the world — this not only makes you mentally and physically strong but also helps you stay focused. It helps you fight the tough journey of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

How does 2021 look for you — personally and professionally?

There are many things I am looking forward to — most of it is even coming together. As it materialises, you will get to know more about it.