Sonnalli Seygall washes face with carbonated water to get glowing skin; is it beneficial?

To ensure healthy and glowing skin, one must follow a regular and dedicated skincare routine, apart from tweaking certain lifestyle and diet habits. But, in addition to using the right products for your skin type, did you know that the water used for washing your face can also make a significant difference?

As such, Sonnalli Seygall recently took to Instagram to share her skincare routine which involves washing her face with carbonated water.

Take a look.

For the unversed, carbonated water is water that has been infused with carbon dioxide gas under pressure to produce a bubbly drink, also known as sparkling water or club soda, according to Healthline.

According to the actor, splashing carbonated water generously over your face has a host of skincare benefits, including:

*It helps unclog pores.

*It removes dirt and excess oil.

*It helps in reducing acne.

Elucidating the benefits of washing the face with carbonated water, Dr Meghna Gupta, dermatologist and founder, Delhi Skin Centre, said, “Carbonated water being replaced with regular water to wash the face is a new trend that is being witnessed. The properties of carbonated water are beneficial to skin’s health as the water is treated with carbon dioxide which results in bringing down the PH levels of water below 7. This is the closest it gets to the PH level of our skin, which is 5.5.”

She added that it “helps with unclogging clogged pores, regulating blood circulation of the skin and enriching it with a glow”.

To observe effective results, one must use carbonated water daily for a duration of three to four weeks, the dermatologist suggested.

