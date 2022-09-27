Sonnalli Seygall tries Turkish bath (hammam) for the first time: ‘You come out so clean and refreshed’

Sonnalli Seygall is setting massive travel goals and stirring the wanderlust in us as she soaks in the beauty and history of Istanbul. As such, in one of her Instagram posts, the actor shared that she tried the Turkish bath, also known as hammam, for the first time. “You come out so clean and refreshed,” she wrote in the video.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor can be seen enjoying a nice foam bath, along with body scrubbing with a kese (wash cloth), and a massage. Talking about the benefits of Turkish baths, she said, “It beautifies the face, relaxes, and detoxifies the body.” She added that it also “nourishes and hydrates the skin” and even has an anti-aging effect.

Agreed Dr Parinita Bansal, a dermatologist, who added that Turkish baths “help in removing dead skin, allow deep relaxation, ease muscle tension, reduce stress, improve the quality of your skin, and also brightens and softens it.” It also increases blood circulation, helps to eliminate toxins, and reduces cellulite, she told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

What is a hammam?

A Hammam is a steam bath or a place for public bathing. Turkish baths, a concept derived from the Romans, were meant for body cleansing and relaxation. According to Britannica, “Turkish bath is kind of bath that originated in the Middle East and combines exposure to warm air, then steam or hot-air immersion, massage, and finally a cold-water bath or shower.”

The hammam typically consists of three main areas: a hot steam room where bathers relax as the attending person massages and scrubs their body; a warm room for bathing; and a cool room for resting.

Advertisement

Also Read | | Power cuts help revive Syrian tradition of public bathhouses

When a person goes to a Hammam they are first taken to the steam room where they can sit, relax and sweat a bit. After that, the bath attendant scrubs the body with a kese or exfoliating glove. Post that the person is made to sit in the warm marble slab called the gobektas which is filled with a lacy, foam cloth called ‘Torba‘ which is made out of 100 percent Turkish cotton for a massage. After this, the person is moved to the cooler room where they can relax.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!