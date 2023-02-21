Sonnalli Seygall shares a breathing exercise ‘for a natural glow’

From fitness to nutrition, Sonnalli Seygall keeps sharing beneficial lifestyle tips on social media that are not just effective but also easy to follow. In keeping with the same, the actor recently demonstrated a breathing exercise in an Instagram video which, she says, pushes “more oxygen to your face for a natural glow”. This practice is known as Mukh Dhamini.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “Mukh Dhamini- A preparatory kriya or a breathing exercise, great for blood circulation and to push more oxygen into your face. And of course your lungs. Ditch your oxy facials and try this natural option!”

How to do it?

Sonnalli shared the step-by-step method of performing Mukh Dhamini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

*Breathe in through your belly.

*Hold the breath in your mouth for 5-10 counts and take your chin to your neck while holding it.

*Gulp the air in your mouth.

*Exhale through the nose slowly.

*Repeat 5-10 times.

She suggested practising this exercise daily for the best results.

ALSO READ | Harleen Sethi aces yoga asanas with effortless ease; take a look

Talking about the same, Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana said, “Mukh dhamini is a breathing technique based on the ancient yogic healing system of Marma therapy. Marma is a centuries-old Indian practice that focuses on manipulating subtle energy (prana) in the body in order to rebalance inner energy and overcome energy blockages. It is based on the stimulation of 107 body points that are thought to be gateways to the body, mind, and consciousness. Marma knowledge enables the physician to enhance the flow of prana through both the gross and subtle bodies in order to restore health and peace of mind.”

How can it benefit you?

Dr Shetty shared the various benefits of practising Mukh Dhamini.

*When there is a lack of oxygen, the body produces more erythropoietin, a hormone responsible for the production of red blood cells, which are oxygen-carrying cells in our blood. As a result, Mukh dhamini increases the body’s oxygen levels immediately after practice.

“Due to the many benefits of Mukh Dhamini it has the potential to be used therapeutically to treat various conditions like anaemia, cancer, facial acne, heart diseases, asthma, thyroid disorders etc,” the expert said (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) “Due to the many benefits of Mukh Dhamini it has the potential to be used therapeutically to treat various conditions like anaemia, cancer, facial acne, heart diseases, asthma, thyroid disorders etc,” the expert said (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*When there is a deficit of oxygen, a protein called hypoxia-inducible factor is released. This protein is necessary for the regulation of erythropoietin release. It has been discovered that in some cancers, this mechanism is defective. This implies that Mukh dhamini may aid in the regulation of oxygen levels in cancer cells.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Prepare cabbage poriyal in just 15 minutes, courtesy of Padma Lakshmi

*The heart muscles begin quickly adjusting to their new surroundings when they detect low oxygen levels. New blood vessels begin to form in order to increase blood supply and, thus, oxygen supply. This could be beneficial for people suffering from heart disease.

*Our immune system and many other physiological functions are also fine-tuned by the levels of oxygen in the blood.

*It has even been demonstrated that oxygen sensing is necessary during foetal development. This ensures that the baby’s blood vessel formation is under control and that the placenta develops normally. This suggests that Mukh Dhamini may be beneficial during pregnancy.

Advertisement

*The chin lock posture in Mukh Dhamini compresses the carotid arteries which supply blood and oxygen to the face. Immediately after the chin lock is released, there is a compensatory rush of blood to the face enhancing facial oxygenation and resulting in a glowing complexion.

“Due to the many benefits of Mukh Dhamini it has the potential to be used therapeutically to treat various conditions like anaemia, cancer, facial acne, heart diseases, asthma, thyroid disorders etc,” he concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!