Sonnalli Seygall shares how she de-puffs her face using ‘silicone cup and icing technique’

Morning puffiness is quite a common problem that many people experience. While the usual mild puffiness diminishes after a few hours, it may sometimes sustain for a much longer time, dulling your appearance. If you are dealing with something similar, Sonnalli Seygall has the perfect solution for you. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed how she de-puffs her face using the ‘silicone cup and icing technique’.

“We all suffer from morning puffiness from time to time. This is something that comes in handy and is inexpensive. It is super effective and you can see the results instantly,” she wrote, demonstrating the technique.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

Here’s how you can replicate this technique to de-puff your face.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Items required

*Coconut oil

*Silicone face cup

*Ice cubes

*Ice cold water

Method

*Begin by applying a small amount of coconut oil onto your face. Massage it gently.

*Use the silicone face cup to massage the face. “It creates a gentle suction on my skin and releases any puffiness that I may have,” Sonnalli said.

*Next, fill up an entire bowl with ice cubes and ice cold water.

*Dip your face into the bowl. “I keep dipping in and out of the water as many times for at least a minute. It’s super cold and may tingle. But, don’t worry as it is one of my best and favourite techniques to de-puff my face,” she shared.

*End with a nice face massage. Explaining the method, the actor said, “Use your knuckles, lift the corners of your eyes and apply pressure on the pressure points.”

Sonnalli, who regularly shares effective fitness and skincare tips on her social media account, concluded by saying, ” I use coconut oil because it’s safe even for acne-prone skin. If you have dry skin, you can use another oil/ moisturiser depending on your skin type. Silicone cup is easily available online.”

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!