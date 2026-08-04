Take a tour of Sonam Wangchuk’s sustainable Ladakh home built using traditional Himalayan techniques

Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk once offered a rare glimpse inside his eco-conscious home in Ladakh, showcasing how centuries-old Himalayan architectural practices can be seamlessly integrated with modern comfort and sustainable living.

The home tour, shared three years ago by YouTuber Amita Chhorgia Negi, popularly known as Tribal Girl, highlights a traditional Ladakhi house built with indigenous materials and climate-responsive techniques, while incorporating contemporary interiors and amenities.

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Rammed-earth walls, wooden ceiling beams

During the tour, Wangchuk explains how the house is built with rammed-earth walls, a construction method used for centuries across Ladakh, Kinnaur, and Tibet. The thick mud walls naturally remain cool during summer and help regulate indoor temperatures throughout the year.