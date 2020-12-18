scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
Top news

Sonam Kapoor uses these three natural ingredients to scrub her lips; watch video

In her latest series on Instagram called Vanity Vignettes, Sonam Kapoor shared how she takes care of her lips

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 18, 2020 10:50:06 am
sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor took to social media to share easy tips on how to take care of the lips. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

From talking about battling PCOS to sharing her reading list, Sonam Kapoor has been giving us a sneak-peek into her health and lifestyle habits.

Now, in her latest series on Instagram called ‘Vanity Vignettes’, the 35-year-old actor shares beauty tips and hacks.

Recently, Sonam shared what she does to take care of her lips.

“I scrub my lips once or twice a week,” Sonam said in the video, adding that overdoing it can lead to pigmentation and harm the lips.

Sonam revealed she makes a lip scrub with sugar and honey, applies it on her lips and washes it off. While sugar is an exfoliating ingredient, honey works as an emollient or moisturiser, according to Healthline.

The Neerja actor also said she uses hardened coconut oil. “It goes really well on your lips, tastes a bit weird but it works out,” she said.

Watch Sonam sharing tips on lip care:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Try these natural methods and see how well they work.

