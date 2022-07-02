Sonam Kapoor turns host for Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor at her London home

July 2, 2022 12:30:46 pm
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are all set to become parents soon, hosted Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor at their lavish London abode. Giving a glimpse of the exotic lunch, Maheep shared a string of drool-worthy pictures.
The first picture is a perfect family photo as Sanjay, Maheep, Jahaan, Sonam and Anand give a pose flashing their million dollar smiles. The mom-to-be looked radiant in a grey, maroon and black outfit while Anand opted for an all-black ensemble.
Maheep chose a grey look for the afternoon and Sanjay donned a brown jacket over a white shirt paired with blue jeans. Jahaan kept it casual with a white t-shirt and pants.
Next came a dessert picture showing delectable macaroons and tarts, among others. Another picture showed a meticulously set dining table decorated with flowers and candles.
Maheep also shared a picture of the much-in-love couple Sonam and Anand. The photo showed Sonam holding Anand’s arm and smiling as he looks away with a smile.
Giving a sneak peek of the cuisine, Maheep shared pictures of delicious dishes.
Sonam and her husband recently hosted a baby shower for their family and friends in London. Singer Leo Kalyan performed at the extravagant event.
