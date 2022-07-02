scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor turns host for Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor at her London home

Giving a glimpse of the exotic lunch, Maheep shared a string of drool-worthy pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 12:30:46 pm
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted Sanjay, Maheep and Jahaan Kapoor at their London home. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are all set to become parents soon, hosted Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor at their lavish London abode. Giving a glimpse of the exotic lunch, Maheep shared a string of drool-worthy pictures.

Take a look!

Sonam, Anand, Sanjay, Maheep, and Jahaan pose for a perfect family pic! (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

The first picture is a perfect family photo as Sanjay, Maheep, Jahaan, Sonam and Anand give a pose flashing their million dollar smiles. The mom-to-be looked radiant in a grey, maroon and black outfit while Anand opted for an all-black ensemble.

Maheep chose a grey look for the afternoon and Sanjay donned a brown jacket over a white shirt paired with blue jeans. Jahaan kept it casual with a white t-shirt and pants.

Also Read |Inside Sonam Kapoor’s ‘most extraordinary baby shower’ filled with live music, floral décor, and glam
Macaroons, tarts and more! (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Next came a dessert picture showing delectable macaroons and tarts, among others. Another picture showed a meticulously set dining table decorated with flowers and candles.

Sonam lovingly holds her husband. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Maheep also shared a picture of the much-in-love couple Sonam and Anand. The photo showed Sonam holding Anand’s arm and smiling as he looks away with a smile.

Also Read |Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is living the ‘kaftan life’; see latest pic
One of the dishes from the lavish lunch. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Giving a sneak peek of the cuisine, Maheep shared pictures of delicious dishes.

Sonam and her husband recently hosted a baby shower for their family and friends in London. Singer Leo Kalyan performed at the extravagant event.

