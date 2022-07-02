Sonam Kapoor turns host for Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor at her London home

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are all set to become parents soon, hosted Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan Kapoor at their lavish London abode. Giving a glimpse of the exotic lunch, Maheep shared a string of drool-worthy pictures.

Take a look!

Sonam, Anand, Sanjay, Maheep, and Jahaan pose for a perfect family pic! (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam, Anand, Sanjay, Maheep, and Jahaan pose for a perfect family pic! (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

The first picture is a perfect family photo as Sanjay, Maheep, Jahaan, Sonam and Anand give a pose flashing their million dollar smiles. The mom-to-be looked radiant in a grey, maroon and black outfit while Anand opted for an all-black ensemble.

Maheep chose a grey look for the afternoon and Sanjay donned a brown jacket over a white shirt paired with blue jeans. Jahaan kept it casual with a white t-shirt and pants.

Macaroons, tarts and more! (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) Macaroons, tarts and more! (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Next came a dessert picture showing delectable macaroons and tarts, among others. Another picture showed a meticulously set dining table decorated with flowers and candles.

Sonam lovingly holds her husband. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam lovingly holds her husband. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Maheep also shared a picture of the much-in-love couple Sonam and Anand. The photo showed Sonam holding Anand’s arm and smiling as he looks away with a smile.

One of the dishes from the lavish lunch. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) One of the dishes from the lavish lunch. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Giving a sneak peek of the cuisine, Maheep shared pictures of delicious dishes.

Sonam and her husband recently hosted a baby shower for their family and friends in London. Singer Leo Kalyan performed at the extravagant event.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!