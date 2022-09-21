Astrologers predict Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu will be ‘lucky for parents’: ‘His name manifests wisdom, courage, inner strength’

After welcoming her first child a little over month ago with husband Anand Ahuja, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, took to Instagram to share an official family photograph, in which the three of them colour-coordinated in summery yellow outfits designed by fashion designer Anamika Khanna.

In the caption, the new mother — who looked ethereal in an embroidered salwar-kameez, with her hair tied in a bun and accessorised with white flowers — wrote that her one-month-old has been named “Vayu Kapoor Ahuja”.

“In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja,” the ‘Neerja‘ star wrote.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Sonam added that according to the Hindu scriptures, “Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas”. “He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

“Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the [deities] of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful.”

She concluded the post by thanking people for their “continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family”.

Explaining the astrological significance behind the name, astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji told indianexpress.com that Vayu Kapoor Ahuja is a “blessed child”, who will bring good luck and fortune for himself and his family. “The element of air, Vayu, is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and signifies the ‘Prana Devta’ — the mightiest of all — Lord Hanuman.”

He added that the new parents are disciples of Lord Vishnu and the name of their child “manifests wisdom, courage and inner strength”.

“Astrologically, too, the name is very auspicious, as it suits the baby and his future is bright. He will be very much attached to his mother and maternal grandfather, Anil Kapoor. Vayu is more than lucky for his parents, as he brings them a feeling of fulfilment and blesses them in the true sense of the term,” said the renowned astrologer.

Adding to this, Chirag Daruwalla, the son of expert astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, said that a person named ‘Vayu’ is expected to be “highly ambitious in Vedic astrology, according to the moon sign”.

“The primary goal of their life is to build a bright future. They love to tell jokes and make people happy. These people also like to enjoy every moment in their life to the fullest. There is every possibility that people with names starting with the letter ‘V’ can go to any country to get a proper education,” he told this outlet.

Daruwalla added that these individuals have the “unique power to create an imaginary world around them”, and they can use this skill to “move forward in the creative field”. They are also talkative and put effort into doing a task, but use their brain to acquire results. “In terms of health, these people can sometimes feel disappointed, but they are lucky otherwise in their lives.”

He also predicted that Vayu-named people are “well dressed”. “According to Vedic astrology, people named ‘Vayu’ are humble. They are very sweet talkers who know how to make friends. They like to spend their time with their family members, relatives and near and dear ones.”

Daruwalla concluded by saying that Vayu will bring happiness to his mother Sonam Kapoor‘s life.

