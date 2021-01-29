Sonam Kapoor shares three simple tips for nourishing hair; watch

Sonam Kapoor has been sharing details about her makeup, skincare and lifestyle on social media. As part of her latest Vanity Vignettes series on Instagram, she shared some hair care tips and tricks that she uses herself.

“Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside. That is why I believe in nourishing my hair (and scalp) from the inside out. Here are a few tips and tricks I have picked up during my years in the industry and I would love to share them with you!” she wrote.

Sonam’s haircare tips

“I use a mix of different oils,” said Sonam, which include almond, coconut, and “sometimes even vitamin E-oil…and I put it on my ends and sometimes on my scalp and I have like a champi when I am in India.”

Sonam also went on to share a “dramatic” hack for getting “romantic and sexy” hair. For this, the actor uses “a loban with its essential oils and smoke which perfumes your hair.” “And I love having long, luscious hair which smells beautiful,” she added.

On other “less fancy” occasions, the Neerja actor just applies a hair perfume, although she adds how “it is really not that great for your hair”.

The 35-year-old actor also uses a heat protection serum, used to minimise the damage caused by heat hair styling.

Would you like to try any of these hair hacks?