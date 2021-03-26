scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Sonam Kapoor reveals three essential skin products she uses before leaving the house

Sonam Kapoor shared the details in her latest episode of Vanity Vignettes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2021 8:00:41 pm
sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor shared her skincare routine on Instagram. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Before leaving the house, Sonam Kapoor makes sure she does not forget to use three items that she calls “essentials”.

“Well, when it comes to essentials I use before leaving my house (which is such a rarity these days), I swear by these few products. Running errands, out for an event or a trip to my favourite bookstore — no matter where I’m headed, if I’m out the door, this is what I do for sure,” the actor wrote on Instagram as part of her Vanity Vignettes series.

In a new video, she shared the three things she does not miss out on before heading out — use vitamin C, sunscreen and a lip tint or a balm. She added she follows the routine even if she does not leave the house.

Sonam, who uses a vitamin C serum, said one should ideally go for the one prescribed by a doctor. She also said that she uses a sunblock prescribed by her doctor.

In case a regular sunblock makes your skin look grey or different from your natural colour, you can mix a little bit of foundation with it and apply it on the skin, as Sonam does, she revealed in the video.

Would you like to follow this routine?

