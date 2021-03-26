Sonam Kapoor reveals three essential skin products she uses before leaving the house

March 26, 2021 8:00:41 pm
Before leaving the house, Sonam Kapoor makes sure she does not forget to use three items that she calls “essentials”.
“Well, when it comes to essentials I use before leaving my house (which is such a rarity these days), I swear by these few products. Running errands, out for an event or a trip to my favourite bookstore — no matter where I’m headed, if I’m out the door, this is what I do for sure,” the actor wrote on Instagram as part of her Vanity Vignettes series.
In a new video, she shared the three things she does not miss out on before heading out — use vitamin C, sunscreen and a lip tint or a balm. She added she follows the routine even if she does not leave the house.
Sonam, who uses a vitamin C serum, said one should ideally go for the one prescribed by a doctor. She also said that she uses a sunblock prescribed by her doctor.
In case a regular sunblock makes your skin look grey or different from your natural colour, you can mix a little bit of foundation with it and apply it on the skin, as Sonam does, she revealed in the video.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
Would you like to follow this routine?
