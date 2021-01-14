scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Sonam Kapoor reveals her favourite dessert, destination and more

Sonam Kapoor gave us a glimpse of her favourite dessert, as part of the "post a photo of" challenge on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 10:50:57 am
sonam kapoorSonam Kapoor recently played the "post a photo of" challenge on Instagram. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

From battling PCOS to favourite books and tips on skincare, Sonam Kapoor has often spilled the deets on her personal life. This time, the actor took to social media yet again to share some more details about her likes and dislikes.

Talking to Instagram, the Neerja actor gave us a glimpse of her favourite dessert, as part of the “post a photo of” challenge on the social media platform. Wondering what her go-to dessert is? Take a look:

gulab jamun Sonam Kapoor’s favourite dessert (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

On being asked to post a photo of her favourite sweet dish, she shared a picture of a plate of gulab jamun.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sonam also went on to share a sneak peek of her lunch. Take a look:

Sonam shared a picture of her lunch (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Besides, the fashionista revealed her favourite colour — bottle green — with a picture of her looking stunning in an outfit of the same colour.

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor steps out in a simple but super expensive dress; check out the cost
sonam kapoor Sonam looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder gown. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

The Zoya Factor actor also revealed her favourite destination in London — Holland Park, an area of Kensington, on the western edge of Central London. The place comprises tree-lined streets and large Victorian buildings.

sonam kapoor Sonam shared a picture of Holland Park in London. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mithila Palkar, Mithila Palkar looks, Mithila Palkar ethnic looks, Mithila Palkar sari looks, Mithila Palkar, indian express, indian express news
Seven pictures of Tribhanga actor Mithila Palkar you should not miss today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement