Sonam Kapoor reveals her favourite dessert, destination and more

From battling PCOS to favourite books and tips on skincare, Sonam Kapoor has often spilled the deets on her personal life. This time, the actor took to social media yet again to share some more details about her likes and dislikes.

Talking to Instagram, the Neerja actor gave us a glimpse of her favourite dessert, as part of the “post a photo of” challenge on the social media platform. Wondering what her go-to dessert is? Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's favourite dessert

On being asked to post a photo of her favourite sweet dish, she shared a picture of a plate of gulab jamun.

Sonam also went on to share a sneak peek of her lunch. Take a look:

Sonam shared a picture of her lunch

Besides, the fashionista revealed her favourite colour — bottle green — with a picture of her looking stunning in an outfit of the same colour.

Sonam looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder gown.

The Zoya Factor actor also revealed her favourite destination in London — Holland Park, an area of Kensington, on the western edge of Central London. The place comprises tree-lined streets and large Victorian buildings.