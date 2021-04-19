Sonam Kapoor relies on these three things for healthy, glowing skin; watch video

Sonam Kapoor said she drinks at least four bottles of water a day. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor has lately been giving us a sneak peek into the things she follows to maintain a healthy lifestyle. As part of her ‘Vanity Vignettes’ series on Instagram, this time Sonam took us through some basic tips for healthy, glowing skin.

“When it comes to skin, I don’t take things for granted,” she wrote on Instagram.

Here are the three things that the Neerja actor does to keep her skin nourished:

*Drink lots of water: “Dehydration is not good for your skin, not good for your body…Keep drinking lots of water. Hydrate yourself,” Sonam says in her latest video. She revealed she drinks at least four bottles of water a day.

*Omegas: Non-vegetarians can opt for fish; vegetarians can get it from nuts and seeds like walnuts, chia seeds, lotus seeds and vegetable oils.

*Fibre: Eating lots of vegetables and fruits (which are low in sugar) can provide the required amount of fibre to the body.

Watch Sonam’s video:

In another episode, the actor also revealed the three essential skin products she uses before leaving the house — vitamin C, sunscreen, and a lip tint or balm.

