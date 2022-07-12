Sonam Kapoor: ‘The journey to motherhood has been rather tough, particularly the first three months’

Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to welcome her first child with Anand Ahuja, is enjoying her journey to motherhood. Often sharing snippets of the same on social media, the actor says she has been looking forward to “showering all my love and care on the baby.” Currently, in London, the couple also went on a babymoon to Italy and shared gorgeous pictures from their trip recently.

​​🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

In an exclusive email interaction with indianexpress.com, the Neerja actor opened up about her pregnancy, why her life would be very challenging but wonderful post the baby’s birth, the importance of caring for one’s body, and fashion! Read on to know more.

Congratulations! How are you enjoying this phase of life?

Thank you! While being tough, the journey of becoming a mother is an enriching experience in itself. I am being pampered by all my family members and friends, making this phase very special. I am most excited about becoming a new mother very soon and showering all my love and care on the baby. I am sure the new chapter in life will be very challenging but equally wonderful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

How would you describe your pregnancy journey?

We are thrilled and ready for our new phase of life. However, this journey to motherhood has been rather tough, particularly the first three months. They were difficult in ways I wasn’t expecting. No one ever tells how challenging this journey would be. My body is changing every day, in addition to nausea and exhaustion. It has also affected my sleep routine such as sometimes I have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and then there are days when I can’t get out for 10-12 hours straight. Despite all these changes, I’ve never loved, embraced, or cared for my body and wellness more than now.

You recently also went on your babymoon, in what ways was travelling different this time?

During the trip, I was definitely more exhausted. But Anand and I wanted to spend some quiet time together before the arrival of our baby. It allowed us to unwind and rejuvenate ourselves for all the wonderful things that are to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Pregnancy requires one to make a lot of changes — from diet to workouts. What are the most prominent changes you have embraced to make this journey as enjoyable as possible?

For the last few months, motherhood has made me more conscious of skincare and wellness. I monitor everything and carefully inspect each ingredient in a product I eat or apply to my skin as it will directly have an impact on a new life. During this time, I ensured that anything that I use should be natural, toxin-free, safe and effective. Moreover, I have been exercising regularly which has helped me with my pregnancy.

In a similar vein, women also need to make a lot of tweaks to their skincare regimen as many products are not considered suitable for an expectant mother. How different is your pregnancy skincare game?

My skincare routine has certainly changed post-pregnancy. As I mentioned, I’m being very careful about what I apply to my skin because if you want to carry another life within you, you must appreciate and take care of yourself. I don’t make any compromises on the skincare products that I apply. I have been using The Moms Co.’s products as part of my daily skincare regime for a while now, and they have proven extremely effective for me. In fact, I have recently collaborated with them as their beliefs and foundation resonate with my requirements and thoughts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Three products are essential for me in the morning: vitamin C serum, tinted sunblock, and lip tint. I usually prefer their vitamin C range as it makes my skin hydrated, brighter and clearer. To remove makeup and sunblock at night, I use a makeup remover, cleansing balm, and cleansing lotion. In the end, I apply an under-eye cream to hydrate the delicate eye area, a heavy moisturiser to the face and neck, and lip balm.

You are a bona fide fashionista who has caused ripples with your style on many occasions. Do you plan to do the same with your maternity outings?

I always enjoy dressing up and this time, it’s no different. I’ve always been adamant about dressing how I feel. Since maternity to me is all about relaxing, staying healthy, and doing things that make me happy, I have been experimenting with my looks by ensuring I find the right balance between style and comfort in the clothes I chose.

The one thing you are most looking forward to as part of this beautiful journey.

I am really excited to meet my newborn!

​ 📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!