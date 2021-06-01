‘Getting ready for the day’: Sonam Kapoor shares daily makeup routine

Would you like to recreate her makeup look? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Sonam Kapoor has an impressive sense of style, but her makeup skills and knowledge of beauty, which she regularly shares with fans as part of her Vanity Vignettes series, are unmatched, too. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a quick video showing how she gets ready for the day. The Neerja actor wrote, “Getting ready for the day… morning ☀️.”

Keep scrolling as we decode her everyday makeup look.

Steps

Sonam begins with a moisturised face. Always remember it is the key to making your makeup appear natural.

She then colour corrects her face to cancel out pigmentation and darkness using a peach colour correcter. Blending it with a beauty blender, she applies a concealer matching her skin tone.

She then sets her under eyes with a compact powder and applies blush for a slightly contoured effect. Moving on to her eyebrows, she gives them a shape using eyebrow gel.

Then, she applies a pink lip gloss and a highlighter to the top points of her face. Check out the multiple benefits of a highlighter here. She completes her look with a few coats of mascara on her lashes.

You can also check out her video below.

