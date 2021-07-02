Sonam Kapoor recommends these DIY face masks for healthy, glowing skin

Sonam Kapoor is back with her ‘Vanity Vignettes’ series on Instagram. This time, she shared some easy DIY face masks she uses for skincare.

“On days I wanna pamper my skin and have no mood to step out, I take things into my own hands! My secret for a no-fuss and hydrating face mask is now yours,” she wrote.

Here are the DIY face masks Sonam recommended that can do wonders for your skin:

Besan face mask

Mix gram flour (besan), sandalwood powder, rose water, milk and turmeric. Apply it on your face. Let it dry and then rub it off your face very gently. “It is amazing. It’s an antioxidant and it is a great face scrub and mask. It tightens everything, moisturises everything, The lactic acid of the milk works, turmeric is an antiseptic,” Sonam said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

You can also add honey to the face pack to moisturise your skin further, she added. Try these honey face masks.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor uses these three natural ingredients to scrub her lips; watch video

Multani mitti face mask

The Neerja actor said she also uses multani mitti or green clay face mask which can help in case of “zits, impurities or (if you) had a tough night or partied a lot”. “It is the best thing to actually draw out all the impurities from your skin,” she said.

Sonam further shared that she applies multani mitti face pack on her back as well. “It actually cools my body down. It cools my stomach as well.”

Would you like to try these face masks?