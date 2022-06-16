scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Inside Sonam Kapoor’s ‘most extraordinary baby shower’ filled with live music, floral décor, and glam

Sonam, whose pregnancy glow has been unmissable, was seen wearing a pleated pink gown with cape sleeves by designer Emilia Wickstead

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 5:30:46 pm
Sonam's baby shower was a vibrant affair (Source: Leo Kalyan, Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to become parents, and the couple has been sharing this special journey with their fans on social media. Now, Sonam, who just returned from her Italian babymoon with Anand, threw a baby shower in London recently that was attended by her closest friends and family members.

Replete with tasteful floral décor, scrumptious food, and oodles of glamour — pictures from the actor’s baby shower have become a rage on social media.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sonam, whose pregnancy glow has been unmissable, was seen wearing a pleated pink gown with cape sleeves by designer Emilia Wickstead. She carried a small red bag to complete the fuss-free look.

Sonam looked lovely at the baby shower (Source: Chandni Modha/Instagram)

British-Pakistani singer Leo Kalyan performed a few popular Bollywood numbers at the event. “A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor‘s baby shower. What is life?” the singer wrote, sharing a picture with the actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Kalyan (@leokalyan) 

But what caught our attention were the elements of personalised touches that made the event even more special. The pictures showed customised menus, napkins, and gifts with each guest’s name on it. The colourful handpainted tablecloth featured Sonam’s name, elevating the vibe of the baby shower.

Sonam’s baby shower had personalised touches (Source: Christina Norton/Instagram) Personalised gifts for the guests (Source: Christina Norton/Instagram) Hand-painted tablecloth at Sonam’s baby shower Personalised gifts for the guests (Source: Christina Norton/Instagram)

Sonam’s special day was also attended by her sister Rhea Kapoor, who also took to social media to share pictures of the gorgeous flower arrangements.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
More Premium Stories >>
Floral décor elevated the vibrant appeal of the ceremony (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Russia ballet competition, Russian ballet, ballet competition, Nimble Feet competition, dance competition Russia, Moscow's International Ballet Competition
Check out these stunning pictures from the Moscow International Ballet Competition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement