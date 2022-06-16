Inside Sonam Kapoor’s ‘most extraordinary baby shower’ filled with live music, floral décor, and glam

June 16, 2022 5:30:46 pm
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to become parents, and the couple has been sharing this special journey with their fans on social media. Now, Sonam, who just returned from her Italian babymoon with Anand, threw a baby shower in London recently that was attended by her closest friends and family members.
Replete with tasteful floral décor, scrumptious food, and oodles of glamour — pictures from the actor’s baby shower have become a rage on social media.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Sonam, whose pregnancy glow has been unmissable, was seen wearing a pleated pink gown with cape sleeves by designer Emilia Wickstead. She carried a small red bag to complete the fuss-free look.
British-Pakistani singer Leo Kalyan performed a few popular Bollywood numbers at the event. “A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor‘s baby shower. What is life?” the singer wrote, sharing a picture with the actor.
View this post on Instagram
But what caught our attention were the elements of personalised touches that made the event even more special. The pictures showed customised menus, napkins, and gifts with each guest’s name on it. The colourful handpainted tablecloth featured Sonam’s name, elevating the vibe of the baby shower.
Sonam’s special day was also attended by her sister Rhea Kapoor, who also took to social media to share pictures of the gorgeous flower arrangements.
Best of Express Premium
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-