Inside Sonam Kapoor’s ‘most extraordinary baby shower’ filled with live music, floral décor, and glam

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to become parents, and the couple has been sharing this special journey with their fans on social media. Now, Sonam, who just returned from her Italian babymoon with Anand, threw a baby shower in London recently that was attended by her closest friends and family members.

Replete with tasteful floral décor, scrumptious food, and oodles of glamour — pictures from the actor’s baby shower have become a rage on social media.

Sonam, whose pregnancy glow has been unmissable, was seen wearing a pleated pink gown with cape sleeves by designer Emilia Wickstead. She carried a small red bag to complete the fuss-free look.

Sonam looked lovely at the baby shower

British-Pakistani singer Leo Kalyan performed a few popular Bollywood numbers at the event. “A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor‘s baby shower. What is life?” the singer wrote, sharing a picture with the actor.

But what caught our attention were the elements of personalised touches that made the event even more special. The pictures showed customised menus, napkins, and gifts with each guest’s name on it. The colourful handpainted tablecloth featured Sonam’s name, elevating the vibe of the baby shower.

Sonam's baby shower had personalised touches

Personalised gifts for the guests

Hand-painted tablecloth at Sonam's baby shower

Sonam’s special day was also attended by her sister Rhea Kapoor, who also took to social media to share pictures of the gorgeous flower arrangements.

Floral décor elevated the vibrant appeal of the ceremony

