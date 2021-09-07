Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s London house is ‘modernist’ with a touch of ‘Indian heritage’; take a look

There is always a certain interest around the kind of lifestyle a celebrity leads. Around the world, people are often curious about their houses in particular, among other things. In countries like the US, there are even guided tours around residential areas where certain famous people reside.

And now, in keeping with the trend, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have graciously opened the doors to their house in London, for us to take a digital peek inside.

The actor wrote in an Instagram post that it is a “two and a half bedroom space perfect for where [they] are in [their] lives at present”. She even shared stunning pictures of the rooms, which had colours popping out, looking like a classy and fancy place to stay. Take a look.

The photoshoot was part of a feature in Architectural Digest‘s September issue. The outlet described the house as “a little bit of London, plenty of India”. Interestingly, the couple enlisted the help of Mumbai-based architect Rooshad Shroff for their apartment, and in her Instagram caption, Kapoor wrote: “Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating on the space together. Rooshad is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste. He knew colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc.”

“My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers,” the actor continued, adding she “really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors [her] Indian heritage”.

“Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” she wrote.

The 36-year-old told Architectural Digest that the Indian touches include a number of “personal pieces” gifted to the couple by their mothers, “bringing memories of Mumbai and Delhi to London”.

“This is a sanctuary for us, and for those we love, rather than a showcase home. It is not large but it makes an impact,” she has been quoted as telling AD.

