Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy babymoon in Italy; see pictures

Sonam Kapoor is set to welcome her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, and the couple is making the most of their time relaxing in picturesque Italy, before they get busy with their bundle of joy.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Earlier this year, they made the pregnancy announcement with an adorable pictures, whose caption read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Photo: Instagram/@sonamkapoor Photo: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

The baby is expected to arrive in the fall of 2022, and the parents-to-be, meanwhile, are exploring Italy and sharing amazing pictures and videos from there.

In one of their recent videos posted on Kapoor’s Instagram account, the actor can be seen sitting on a bench in a casual mood — her hair loose and baby bump visible — leaning on her husband. “Under the Tuscan sun… with my ” the caption reads.

Tuscany is a region in central Italy, whose capital is Florence. It is famous for its Renaissance art and architecture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Ahuja, too, shared a couple of pictures from the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco property located in Siena, Italy — where the couple seems to be staying. “Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor, bestest pregers person ever [sic],” his caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

In the photos, the mother-to-be is seen in a white shirt with a black top underneath, a pair of sunglasses, a chunky gold chain-necklace, a glam-free look, and a big smile on her face. Ahuja, on the other hand, keeps it casual in a white shirt worn under an olive green jacket.

ALSO READ | Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shows off baby bump in a black bodycon dress

‘Babymoon’ is similar to honeymoon, but it is a celebratory vacation taken before the arrival of the baby, wherein the parents spend time together exploring a new place and relaxing, before the realities and responsibilities of parenthood hit them.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!