“Coming close to death gives you clarity and a new perspective towards life. You realise that it’s not perfection that is beautiful, but the eye with which you view things. Life is beautiful, in all its imperfections, and I have started finding beauty in every small detail,” reflects actor Sonali Bendre, here in Chandigarh today, to launch a boutique in Sector 17.

Looking resplendent in a deep pink outfit — with a new hairdo — Bendre spoke about how her battle with cancer has made her love herself more, find new meanings in relationships with family, friends and work, and appreciate genuineness. The actor says that when she got the news of her cancer, she didn’t ask why her, but drew strength from people who were survivors, who remained positive and did not let the odds leave her disillusioned or negative. It was after she recovered, did she ask the question, “Why me?”

“It’s in challenging times that you discover your strengths, look back at your journey with new perspective, rediscover the strength your family is, and realise that love is forever and you need to be honest with yourself. If in the process, I can inspire others to be positive and strong, then I would describe it as an achievement. As for me, I am influenced and inspired by positive people,” shares Bendre, who describes herself as beautiful.

Back to work after a long sabbatical, Bendre says she will now do roles in both television and films that make her happy. “My family is my priority and I want to spend more and more time with them, giving a lot of quality time to my son. I had previously written a book on parenting, and I am in the process of writing another one, and will soon talk about it,” says Bendre, who was part of the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz before her illness, and says would love to be back on it again.