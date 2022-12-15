Sonakshi Sinha is PETA India’s 2022 ‘Person of the Year’

Sonakshi Sinha has been named ‘Person of the Year 2022’ by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The animal rights non-profit organisation conferred the title upon her in order to celebrate the actor’s actions which helped “spare the lives of animals killed for fashion, and her strong advocacy for dogs and cats in need”.

The title came to her after her campaign against leather for PETA India which amplified the message that “more than 1.4 billion cows, sheep, goats, dogs, cats, and other animals are killed in horrific ways each year to be turned into leather accessories that no one needs”.

Also Read | Remembering Raju Srivastava: When the comedian had partnered with PETA India to highlight horse cruelty at weddings

To recall, the Double XL actor, in the campaign photo, posed with a stern expression on her face, holding a bag that appeared to bleed. The words, ‘Did your bag bleed’ were written on top, followed by ‘Choose leather-free’ written at the bottom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

“Fashion should be fun, not grisly. Hope my new @petaindia campaign gets that message across. Please choose fashion that is kind to animals because not only is that the humane thing to do… its also hella cool!” she had captioned the post on Instagram.

The press statement from PETA India also elaborated that “she actively encourages shoppers to embrace animal- and Earth-friendly vegan leather, such as that made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste, and mushrooms, and her history of speaking up for animals includes calling for stronger animal protection legislation” made her the obvious choice.

Sonakshi is actively involved in animal welfare activities and regularly voices out the need for stronger animal protection laws.

Notably, she also starred in a pro-adoption campaign to push for desi dogs’ rights on International Homeless Animals Day, and penned a letter calling for the rescue of an elephant abused for rides near Jaipur.

In 2021, Alia Bhatt was named the PETA Person of the Year.

Advertisement

Past recipients of PETA India’s Person of the Year Award include former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, comedian Kapil Sharma; and actors John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, R Madhavan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, among others.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!