Makeup lovers, here’s how you can recreate Sonakshi Sinha’s icy blue eyeliner look

If you are a fan of Sonakshi Sinha’s makeup, you would know that the actor’s looks mostly comprise thick winged eyeliner paired with nude pink or brown lip shades. Though there are times she opts for the no-makeup look or brown smokey eyes, she certainly knows how to take her looks a notch higher each time.

So when she shared a picture of herself wearing icy blue eyeliner with pink lips and oodles of highlighter, we had to try the look! After all, it is simple, easy to recreate and goes well with a range of outfits. In case you’d also like to try the look, check out the six easy steps below:

Steps

👉Begin with a moisturiser and then apply primer so that your makeup stays. You do not want your base to look cakey, so here’s an easy guide to help you get the right base for this look.

👉Set your base with a loose setting powder and then bake the area under your eyes. Here’s how you can bake like an expert. This step will not only save your base from getting ruined but also make the makeup last longer.

👉Next, take a slanting flat brush with packed bristles and spritz it with a makeup remover. This helps to increase the pigmentation of the eyeshadow, and can also be used as an eyeliner if in case you do not have an eyeshadow pencil matching Sonakshi’s.

👉Take a silver eyeshadow and dip the brush in it. Carefully, line your eyes and end with a wing. Fill in your eyebrows, and apply at least 2 coats of mascara. Go for a brown mascara if you want the look to be slightly soft.

👉Now bronze your face to add some warmth. Go for muted tones since this look is all about the eyes. Go for a liquid highlighter or a powdered one and apply it on the top points of your face.

👉Add a pink or brown toned nude lipstick and seal the deal with a makeup spray.

