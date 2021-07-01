Sonakshi Sinha reveals she follows ‘mom’s go-to’ DIY hack for supple skin

When it comes to skincare, turns out Sonakshi Sinha believes in DIY methods and that too something she has learned for her mother.

The Kalank actor revealed her “mom’s go-to for a great complexion” is nothing but a very common kitchen ingredient — ghee.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi said she started taking good care of her skin during the lockdown. Talking about how well ghee worked for her, she wrote alongside a selfie, “Well I tried it and it does work. My skin feels really supple and fresh all the time!”

Read the post:

Ghee can benefit the skin in many ways. The fatty acids in ghee multiply hydration in skin cells and moisturises dry or dull skin. It is also considered an effective natural anti-ageing solution. Ghee can be used on your body, face, lips and also as an under-eye cream.

The ingredient has also been widely used as part of Ayurvedic skincare. It is also used in the form of ‘washed ghee’ to cure burning sensations and prevent skin diseases.

Have you tried applying ghee to your skin?