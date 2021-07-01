scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Sonakshi Sinha reveals she follows ‘mom’s go-to’ DIY hack for supple skin

"One of the good things that happened during the lockdown was i started taking care of my skin," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram

July 1, 2021 10:50:55 am
sonakshi sinhaSonakshi Sinha has been using a kitchen ingredient for supple skin. (Source: aslisona/Instagram)

When it comes to skincare, turns out Sonakshi Sinha believes in DIY methods and that too something she has learned for her mother.

The Kalank actor revealed her “mom’s go-to for a great complexion” is nothing but a very common kitchen ingredient — ghee.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi said she started taking good care of her skin during the lockdown. Talking about how well ghee worked for her, she wrote alongside a selfie, “Well I tried it and it does work. My skin feels really supple and fresh all the time!”

Ghee can benefit the skin in many ways. The fatty acids in ghee multiply hydration in skin cells and moisturises dry or dull skin. It is also considered an effective natural anti-ageing solution. Ghee can be used on your body, face, lips and also as an under-eye cream.

Also Read |Ghee vs butter: Which is better?

The ingredient has also been widely used as part of Ayurvedic skincare. It is also used in the form of ‘washed ghee’ to cure burning sensations and prevent skin diseases.

Have you tried applying ghee to your skin?

