Sonakshi Sinha shares DIY hack for natural curls, credits mother-in-law for recipe

Sonakshi Sinha is synonymous with beauty and makeup hacks. The Dabbang actor recently shared a simple DIY beauty hack for achieving natural curls using homemade flaxseed gel, stressing how easy and affordable the method is for those looking to style their hair naturally without relying heavily on heat tools or chemical-based products.

In her YouTube vlog, she introduces her mother-in-law, who teaches her how to prepare the gel using just flaxseeds and water. Sonakshi’s mother-in-law explained that the amount of flaxseeds can be adjusted depending on the length and thickness of one’s hair. The basic ratio she suggested is 1 tablespoon of flaxseed to 2 cups of water.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To prepare the gel, the water must first be boiled, then the flaxseeds added. The mixture is then left to simmer for around 20 minutes, during which it gradually thickens. Sonakshi noted that the key sign to watch for is the appearance of foam on the surface, indicating the gel is reaching the right consistency.

Once the mixture begins to resemble a slightly watery gel, it should be strained immediately to avoid it becoming too thick. The gel is then left to cool before application.

For creating soft, natural curls, Sonakshi shared a simple overnight styling method. After applying the cooled flaxseed gel to the hair, she made tiny braids across sections. She left the braids overnight and opened them the next day to reveal the natural-looking curls.

These braids are then left overnight and opened the next day to reveal textured, natural-looking curls. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “My curly hair hack-All thanks to saasu maa.”

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Intergenerational learning

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, at Sentier Wellness in Mumbai, explains that intergenerational learning, such as beauty or self-care advice from a mother-in-law, can play a meaningful role in strengthening emotional connection and trust within families. “Small exchanges like beauty tips, recipes, or self-care practices can become symbolic forms of bonding. Psychologically, these interactions communicate warmth, inclusion, and willingness to nurture the relationship,” she said.

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Speaking about public appreciation of in-laws on social media, Dr Sarkar noted that such gestures can shape positive perceptions of family bonding and marital adjustment, particularly in modern Indian families. She explained that openly expressing gratitude or affection toward in-laws can normalise warmth and emotional openness within extended family relationships, which are often stereotyped as strained or distant.

“At the same time, social media also tends to highlight ideal moments, so it is important for people to remember that healthy family relationships are built through ongoing communication and mutual respect, not just public gestures,” Dr Sarkar cautioned.