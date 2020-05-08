All the times Sonakshi Sinha set the bar high with her makeup

The actor is often seen experimenting with her makeup depending on the occasion. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram. designed by Gargi Singh) The actor is often seen experimenting with her makeup depending on the occasion. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram. designed by Gargi Singh)

It is safe to say that the Dabangg actor’s makeup looks are perfect for a brunch with friends or even a date night. Whether it is the classic winged eyeliner, the bold like graphic eyeliner or something as minimal as a ‘no-makeup makeup look, Sonakshi never fails to impress. If you too are a fan of her always on-point makeup, then scroll down and select your favourite look!

Sonakshi nails the purple eyeliner, which could have gone wrong considering her outfit is of the same colour. But she beautifully balanced it with a neutral lip colour so that her eyes can speak for themselves.

On days you do not want to do much, brown smokey eyes will come to your rescue. Here, the actor packs a punch with a hint of red eye shadow on the edges. The look was completed with pink nude lipstick and contoured cheeks.

Can one ever go wrong with the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look? Not Sonakshi, who knows how get the perfect look with matte pink lips and sharp eyebrows. The trick to ‘no-makeup’ makeup look is to enhance your natural features, by filling your eyebrows or simply contouring your nose to make it look sharper.

There’s no way we wouldn’t have mentioned this classic makeup look. Bold winged eyeliner, filled eyebrows with softly bronzed cheeks and a hint of blush on the apple of cheeks tick all the correct boxes. All of this is brought together with the perfect nude lip shade.

The actor likes to enhance her eyes whenever she opts for a full face makeup. Here she goes for strong graphic eyes, a trend that has been on a roll since the longest time. There’s nothing better than a winged eyeliner taken multiple notches higher and turned into a stunning graphic eyeliner which can be paired with dewy skin and barely-there lip colour.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd