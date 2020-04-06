Working from home? Here’s how you can unwind after a tiring day

You deserve a downtime after all the hours you put in while working from home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You deserve a downtime after all the hours you put in while working from home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is a common misconception that working from home is considerably more relaxed than working from office. While yes, it may seem so, when you just sit in your onesie and begin work, it is much more challenging especially since the onus is on you to stay disciplined. Among other things, you are expected to meet deadlines, while simultaneously being distracted by many household-related things. So, when you do get all the work done and call it a day, you deserve to disconnect and relax.

As such, here are some activities that you can try to disengage from work; read on.

Take a shower

Some people like to take bath first thing in the morning, as per habit. But, you can also get under the shower when you are done with work, just so you can wash the exhaustion away. Working, whether from home or from office, can mentally drain you, and you could use a long, warm bath. Once you are done, you will feel more energised and relaxed. Also, it may also help you sleep better.

Do some cooking

Do something entirely different. Even if you cannot cook, help your parent/spouse in doing the actual cooking. When you have been working on your computer all day, culinary activities can be therapeutic and an interesting detour. Also, you can use this time to actually learn to make a dish or two.

Exercise

Your mind is tired, but your body has been in a state of rest. When you get started on exercises, your mind suddenly becomes more aware, too. In fact, science has proven that physical forms of exercises can keep the mind sharp and active. When you are done for the day, get started on some indoor exercises, or maybe even a dance routine, to get you in a whole other mood.

Read

Pick up a really riveting novel, a page turner that is unputdownable. So that when you are done with your office work, you can skip reality and immerse yourself in a world of fiction. What could be better than living a fictional character’s life, right? Away from the morbid reality of the current crisis. This activity may shift gears in your head, so that when you sit down to work, you are more focused than ever.

Sleep

Sleeping on time is essential to how you feel when you wake up the next morning. It does not matter that you are home right now; sleep cycle has to be respected. Experts say that sleeping is directly linked to your mental and physical health. If you want to be even the least bit productive, you have to listen to your body and call it a day. This means you absolutely cannot stay up late and binge-watch your favourite show till wee hours.

Find humour

It is important, beneficial even, to find humour in everyday situations. This is a crisis period which the entire world is facing together. While some are in quarantine with their family, some are away from them. But no matter what situation you find yourself in, find a reason to laugh. It could be a book that you have read, or a movie that you have recently seen, or perhaps some inside joke you have shared with a friend — know that there will be humour in everything. On a particularly difficult day, think back to these moments and laugh as hard as you can. Remember, nothing can be more pressing than your mental health and your state of mind.

