Some simple DIY techniques to make your eyebrows look thick

Some people use henna powder on their eyebrows when they do not want them to suddenly turn jet black (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Some people, more than others, like it when their eyebrows look thick and consistent. While they shape them from time to time, they also make sure that the hair growth is dense. While it can be achieved in a salon with just the right tools and expertise, you can also get thick-looking eyebrows at home. All you have to do is learn about some simple DIY techniques. Read on.

Using coffee

Those who have light coloured eyebrows and want to make them look darker and denser, can try the coffee tint. Coffee powder will give the eyebrows a browner shade. Just take a little bit each of coffee powder, petroleum jelly and coconut oil. Mix them all together in a bowl until it becomes a thick gel; make sure it is consistent and not too liquidy. Store it in another container and keep it in the fridge for at least an hour. Your eyebrow enhancer will be ready to use. Gently apply it on the hair using an applicator. Depending on the colour you need, you can apply it more than once a week.

ALSO READ | Hair fall? Make this easy, effective DIY oil today

Using henna

Some people also use the henna powder when they do not want their eyebrows to suddenly turn jet black. Henna makes the eyebrows look dense by giving them a natural brown shade. You will need some henna powder and some lemon juice. Keep in mind, that it will give you denser-looking eyebrows for 10-15 days, following which you may have to repeat the process. Just add two teaspoons of henna to a bowl and mix it with a few drops of lemon juice. Make a paste, apply on the eyebrows, and wash after 40 minutes. If you don’t want the henna to leave a stain on the skin around the eyes, just tape them and remove it after you have washed the paste.

ALSO READ | Simple multani mitti DIY packs for monsoon skincare

Activated charcoal

This is believed to be quite an effective way of making the eyebrows look dense. All you need is an activated charcoal capsule, some cocoa powder, and some aloe vera gel. Empty the activated charcoal capsule into a bowl. Add a teaspoon each of cocoa powder and aloe vera gel to it, to make a thick, consistent paste. Tranfer the content to a bottle and store in the fridge. It can last for a few weeks and can be used at least five times during the period.

So which one will you be trying out this week?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd